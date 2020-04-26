Coronavirus outbreak: Uddhav Thackeray urges people to get tested for COVID-19

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state on Sunday and said that nearly 80 percent cases in the state are asymptomatic and 20 percent are there who have mild, serious or critical symptoms.

He urged people to not hide and get tested for COVID-19. "We have to see how these people are also saved. Those who are hiding it and not getting tested, if you have symptoms please go and get tested," he said.

Uddhav said that he was communicating with the centre regarding migrant labourers and assured that he would do whatever is possible. "One thing is sure that trains are not starting because we don't want a crowd, otherwise, lockdown will be needed to be further extended," he wrote.

He also expressed condolence for the two policemen who sacrificed their lives and succumbed to COVID-19. He added that their families would be supported as per the government policy.

He further spoke about Akshay Tritiya celebrations and said that he is glad that there aren't any. He appealed and said, "I want to appeal that it's #Ramzan but don't go out to pray. Everyone's asking where's God. God is in everyone who's serving us in these hard times -Police, Doctors, cleanliness workers & others."

