Coronavirus Outbreak: Unable to find liquor during lockdown, man tries to kill self

A man, frustrated with not being able to buy alcohol due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, tried to commit suicide in Telangana’s Siddhapet district, police said on Monday. The man tried to kill himself by electrocuting himself with live wires of a transformer, The Times of India reported.

According to the police, the man, M Yadagiri, was addicted to toddy and was reportedly suffering from severe withdrawal symptoms as he was not getting the liquor to consume. The police rushed to the spot and immediately took him to a hospital after a few people attending a funeral nearby alerted them.

The incident was reported to the police by a local on early hours of Monday at around 6am. Yadagiri had entered the enclosed transformer area by jumping the fence. According to the police, Yadagiri was behaving aggressively and was punching the fuse boxes. When a few people attending a funeral nearby the spot saw spark emanating from the fuse box, they disconnected the power supply using a stick. The power to the main line was stopped by the officials from the electricity board.

Yadagiri was taken into police custody. He sustained burn injuries on his hands is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. No case was registered by the police.