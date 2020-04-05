Coronavirus Outbreak: US records nearly 1,500 deaths in 24 hours

The US has recorded nearly 1,500 Coronavirus deaths in a span of 24 hours, the highest number of fatalities registered in a day globally since the pandemic began last December, it was reported. According to figures from the Washington-based Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), 1,480 deaths were recorded between Thursday and Friday.

As of Saturday morning, the US had registered 7,152 coronavirus deaths, with New York, the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, accounting for 1,867 of the total count, the CSSE figures showed. The US also has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world at 2,77,953. New York accounts for 1,02,863, while other states with over 10,000 cases include California, and Michigan.

Globally, 2,26,603 people have recovered from the disease. Governor Andrew Cuomo has allowed redistribution of ventilators and protective gear to hospitals with greater need. Cumo also expressed anger over the short supply of essential medical equipment for healthcare professionals to help them deal with the surge in the cases across the state and the country.

"It is unbelievable to me that in New York State, in the United States of America, we can't make these materials and that we are all shopping China to try to get these materials and we're all competing against each other," he said. He signed an executive order allowing the state to redistribute ventilators and personal protective equipment from hospitals, private sector companies and institutions that don't currently need them and redeploy the equipment to other hospitals with the highest need. "I can't do anything more than that," he said.

