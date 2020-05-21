Coronavirus outbreak: Vegetables to Pandits, everything available online in Patna

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Precautionary measures taken by the government regarding the coronavirus infection have been relaxed, but markets in many areas of Patna are still closed. Moreover, people are still avoiding going where markets are open.

In such a situation, in order to reduce the inconvenience to people in this lockdown, a new kind of business has started in Patna, where many local e-commerce companies are delivering goods at the doorstep. Not only this, these companies are providing other facilities like barber, beautician, electrician and Pandit who visit at home on request.

Many companies such as K Mart, Patna Cart, Chicken Wala are supplying rations, vegetables, fruits as well as dairy products and non-veg items at people's doorstep.

Patna Cart is bringing Pandits, Barbers, Electricians to homes in this lockdown. People are ordering goods on WhatsApp or through companies' app. This service is not only providing doorstep facilities to people but has also helped in generating employment. Moreover, it is significantly reducing the traffic burden on the roads.

Abhinav Das, the head of Patna Cart, told IANS that during the lockdown he realised that people, especially elderly persons living alone at home, needed to be provided with the necessary things at home. This would be a great help to them. Thereafter, he roped in some shopkeepers and started this business.

Das, a software engineer, said that not only social distancing is being taken care of in this work, but also the quality and hygiene of goods is highly maintained. He informed that 10-15 people have also got employment through this work.

He said: "With the Patna Cart app, you can get essential items like rations, vegetables, fruits, dairy products, medicines and pooja materials sitting at home. Apart from this, electricians, plumbers, barbers, home sanitization agencies and Pandits can be called home."

Das claimed that all items are provided at fair prices. He said that this app has proved very beneficial for the elderly. He added: "I have started this work not for profit but to facilitate people."

Abhishek Sahai of K Mart said that the goods are supplied in one to two hours after the order is received online. He said that a whole team is engaged in this work. Also, nobody has to pay a single extra rupee for this facility.

