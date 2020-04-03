Coronavirus outbreak: Vendors, traders return to Dadar market, sent away by police officers

After repeated attempts to prevent crowding at Dadar bhaji market failed, the police on Thursday barricaded the area and turned away all the vehicles carrying produce and the vendors who had come to collect their stock.

Around 347 taxis and tempos from Mumbai and 173 vehicles from outside the city that had come to Dadar to sell the vegetables were turned back. In an attempt to curb crowding and ensure social distancing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) G North ward office had marked 200 pitches on Senapati Bapat Marg and instructed the wholesalers to maintain distance. But they flouted the norms after which the BMC allotted Somaiya ground, MMRDA ground, Mulund and Dahisar Octroi nakas to the vendors and wholesalers for their business.

The wholesale as well retail sale of vegetables used to take place from 4 am to 9 am, causing massive crowd throughout, which became a vulnerable zone considering the spread of Coronavirus. Several warnings were issued to follow the lockdown guidelines, but no one paid heed to the instructions, said officials.

And, despite the allocation of different spots across the city, the wholesalers and vendors continued coming to Dadar, prompting the police to take action.

On Wednesday, the G north ward officer Kiran Dighavkar had issued an order stating that the Dadar market will be completely shut.

"It was following this order, the police sprung into action and placed a naka bandi in Dadar to stop the traders from flouting the rules and stopping them from setting up their market in Dadar. We asked them to go the four open spaces allotted for the lockdown period," said Dighavkar.

