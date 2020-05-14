Coronavirus Outbreak: Viral video shows how schools in China changed their morning routine

With schools, offices and factories opening after a brief lockdown period due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, people are taking strict measures in the public circle to avoid another outbreak of the pandemic.

As social distancing has become a way of life, a viral video has surfaced that shows how schools in China are sanitizing students while they enter the school. The video posted by businessman Harsh Goenka shows a boy going through a series of steps of sanitisation before entering his school. The boy first gets the soles of his shoes disinfected and discharges the mask he was wearing as he enters through the school gates. Then he goes through a four-step process of sanitisation in which he gets his hands, his uniform and his school bag disinfected. The caption of the video reads, “This is what Chinese schools are doing to avoid Covid ....”

This is what Chinese schools are doing to avoid Covid ....pic.twitter.com/fCX3UKQVnD — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 10, 2020

The video shared earlier this week has garnered more than 78,800 views on Twitter with over 4,100 likes and was retweeted more than 1,200 times.

The video comes a few days after photos of students wearing headgears resembling that of the Song Dynasty in classrooms in order to maintain social distance among their classmates made rounds of social media.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news