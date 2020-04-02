Coronavirus Outbreak: Viral video shows penguins meeting whales in closed aquarium

Ever since the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago closed down due to Coronavirus outbreak, the penguins in the facility has been roaming freely and visiting different exhibits. After a viral video of a couple of penguins in an aquarium visiting the Amazon exhibit of the aquarium made rounds of social media, another video of the cute creatures have gone viral where they are meeting the whales in the oceanarium.

The aquarium posted a video of their rockhopper penguin Willington meeting the beluga whales Kavayak, Mauyak and baby Annik on Twitter where they said, "Belugas are northern hemisphere animals, so they would likely never see a penguin!"

Wellington, meet the belugas! ðÂÂ³ ðÂÂ§ This weekend, Wellington visited Kayavak, Mauyak and baby Annik, who were very curious about this little rockhopper. Belugas are northern hemisphere animals, so they would likely never see a penguin! pic.twitter.com/XrpF3BlKnu — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 30, 2020

The video got more than two million views and over 85,500 views and was retweeted more than 33,500 times. People were gushed over the how the two creatures looked curious and amazed.

The aquarium also posted pictures of their Magellanic penguins Tilly and Carmen, who are originally temperate-weather birds, living along the coast of southern South America, meeting Kavayak on Facebook, saying, "Time for a polar field trip!"

The post received more than 15,000 likes on Facebook and was shared over 4,700 times, with many comments saying that the pictures made them elated and thanked them for take care of the animals.. One user said, "I love all these pictures! Really brighten up the day!" Another user said, "I love these pics. Made me forget about almost everything that's going on for a minute!" A user said, "Thank you for your work! For taking care of these animals and most of all for letting us forget even for a moment what’s going on."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates