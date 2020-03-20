Coronavirus outbreak: Virat Kohli backs Narendra Modi's 'Janata Curfew'; says 'stay alert'

India captain Virat Kohli has voiced his support to PM Narendra Modi's speech which was held on Mach 19, 2020. Narendra Modi addressed the nation pertaining to Coronavirus and urged the people to stay calm and also advised people above age 60 to avoid venturing outside their homes. Modi also advised his citizens to follow the instructions of the state governments.

Mainly, Narendra Modi issued a 'Janata Curfew' to be held on March 22 between 7 am to 9 pm.

Virat Kohli took to micro-blogging site Twitter to post a message to all: Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji. #IndiaFightsCorona."

Virat Kohli further went on to heap praises on medical professionals in Indian as well as around the world for all the efforts being put to fight coronavirus.

"Also, special mention to all the medical professionals in the country and around the globe for all the efforts being put in to fight the #CoronaVirus. Let's support them by taking care of ourselves and everybody around us by maintaining good personal hygiene. #IndiaFightsCorona," Kohli tweeted.

India on Thursday registered 22 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of active cases to 173. At least four people have died of the disease so far, one each in Punjab, Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra.

