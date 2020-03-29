Coronavirus Outbreak: Want to step out? In Navi Mumbai, citizens will now have to apply for a pass

The road leading to the BMC headquarters near CSMT wears a deserted look on Saturday evening. Pic/Bipin Kokate

In an attempt to avoid unnecessary use of force and altercation on roads even as citizens venture out of their homes to buy essentials, Navi Mumbai Police has instituted an e-pass system.

Though a nationwide lockdown has been in place since Tuesday, Mumbai cops have been finding it difficult to reduce the rush in markets and shops. Their use of force to curb the crowds has drawn sharp criticism.

To avoid such scenarios, with the aim also of preventing the spread of infection, the Navi Mumbai police has decided to issue e-pass to citizens who need to step out. A link has been shared by cops on various social platforms, where citizens will be able to apply for the pass.



The e-pass issued by Navi Mumbai cops. Citizens will also have to carry an card along with it

"Citizens have to fill basic information such as name, mobile number, address, type of identity card they are carrying, purpose of stepping out, place of visit and approximate time needed," a senior police official told mid-day. "The pass has to be shown to the police officials when demanded, along with the ID Card, such as Aadhar or PAN card," he added. "If someone is spotted without the pass they will be booked under National Disaster Management Act 2005."

The pass will be issued by the Navi Mumbai Control room through the approval of Assistant Police Commissioner. Cops have set a 30 to 60 minute-clearance target for each pass.

"This system is for the citizens' benefit. We have found many people roaming and then citing reasons such as buying groceries or medicine. If this continues, the lockdown is pointless," says Joint Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Police Rajkumar Vhatkar. "This exercise will not only put a cap on the numbers on the streets, but also reduce the burden on the police force, which has to keep an eye on people's movement," he added.

To apply for an e-pass, log in to https://epassnmpolice.pce.ac.in/

60

The maximum number of minutes in which a pass will be issued

