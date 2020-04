Coronavirus outbreak: We have stock of 25,000 PPE, 25 lakh N95 masks, says Maharashtra Health Minister

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra reached 537 on Saturday. The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra stands at 537 including 50 patients who have been discharged. We are taking all precautions and following lockdown norms," said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

He said, "Till now we have traced 9 lakh people approximately by deploying 2,495 teams. These teams are working in 290 containment zones that we have marked in Mumbai and likewise in other districts. I urge the people to cooperate with health workers" Tope further said that some questions have been raised on the availability of the resource.

"Let me assure, we have stock of 25,000 personal protection equipment (PPE), 25 lakh N95 masks and 25 lakh triple-layer masks. In government hospitals, we have 1,500 ventilators. We are arranging for further 2,000 ventilators for other hospitals under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Scheme."

"We are discussing whether to give phase-wise relaxation after April 14 or not. This, however, will be possible only if the people cooperate and maintain discipline," added Tope.

