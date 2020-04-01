Coronavirus outbreak: Webinar in Dahisar educates locals on disposing used masks

A former corporator took the initiative after witnessing the huge number of used masks at a dry waste segregation centre

With the use of masks soaring across the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic, disposal of these masks has become a major concern. A webinar was, therefore, organised in Mumbai's R North ward (Dahisar) on Sunday to educate housing societies and individuals regarding the correct disposal of used masks. It will now be repeated in other wards too.

Former corporator of the area Abhishek Ghosalkar took the initiative after looking at the situation at Kandarpada dry waste segregation centre in Dahisar. It now has 15 to 18 workers working in shifts to segregate the five to six dumpers of dry waste coming in. With a huge number of used face masks in them, the workers are at a major risk of contracting diseases.

"The webinar was expected to educate residents on how they can take care of small things to avoid further damage," said Ghosalkar.

Aayushi Verma, Resource Recovery Manager for Raddi Connect that conducted the webinar, said, "The waste that cannot be recycled or composted has to be disposed of. This generally includes biohazardous material, including sanitary napkins. Now, used face masks can retain germs for up to 9 days."

Therefore, one must follow certain rules while disposing them, she added. "Dustbins with lids are important. Also, masks should be thrown off in one separate section of your garbage, to be handed over to the waste-collector with clear instructions that it is biohazardous. This will ensure separate handling of the contents and would not require manual segregation by anyone."

For more details, one could log on to the official YouTube channel of Raddi Connect.

