Coronavirus outbreak: Western Railway tops parcel earnings among all railways across India

In the era of parcel trains during these times, earnings by Western Railway have been reported to be the highest amongst all other railways in the country.

"The credit to all the Divisions and specifically to mention Ahmedabad division for the Milk and Milk product traffic. 42 percent contribution of WR in all IR earning of parcel specials from April 8 to April 17 (10 days period)," Western Railway's chief public relations officer Ravinder Bhakar said. The total earnings for WR so far have been Rs 159,34,355.



A snapshot of Indiam Railways's earnings

Indian Railways is ensuring seamless transportation of medical items on priority during the nationwide lock down due to COVID-19. Indian Railways continues to deliver medicines, masks, hospital items and other medical commodities through its timetabled parcel services to strengthen Government’s efforts in managing the challenges and adverse impact of corona virus in the country.

As on April 18, Indian Railways has transported 1,150 tonnes medical items in various parts of the country.

