Coronavirus outbreak: Woman 'died alone' while in isolation; daughter could not meet her

A grieving daughter narrated her ordeal as her mum 'died alone' as she was suffering from Coronavirus. According to a report in mirror.co.uk, Caroline Hopton posted a photo of her mother and wrote a heartfelt tribute saying that she did not get to hold her mother's hand in her final moments.

She said that her mother died in isolation after being admitted to the hospital on Saturday morning. Caroline Hopton wrote, "Covid-19 stopped me holding my dearest mum’s hand in her final moments last night".

Nearly 171 more people were tested positive for Coronavirus in the UK and took the country's total to 1,543. In India, the number of positive cases rose to 125. Three people passed away in India. The third patient passed away at Mumbai's Kasturba hospital on Tuesday after suffering from multiple health issues apart from being infected by the novel coronavirus

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates