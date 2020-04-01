Coronavirus Outbreak: Woman who returned from Saudi flouts quarantine norms, goes out shopping

A 52-year-old woman was arrested by Bhoiwada police for flouting home quarantine rules and going for shopping in a market. The woman who returned from Saudi Arabia a week ago was on 14-day-mandatory isolation, the police said, The Times of India reported.

The woman, although tested negative for coronavirus, was asked to stay at home in self-isolation on her return. The police sent the woman, a resident of Bhiwandi's Saudagar Mohalla area, to an isolation ward constructed by the state health department.

"When our police team learnt that she is roaming around in a market and shopping, we informed the health team of the civic body and together we traced the woman and sent her to an isolation ward,” a senior police inspector was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The BMC issued a circular stating that vacant properties will be used to quarantine those who are suspected to have been exposed to coronavirus. The civic body has authorised its assistant commissioners to requisition vacant residential buildings, lodges, hotels, dharamshalas, clubs, exhibition centres, colleges, hostels, dormitories, cruise ships, banquet halls and gymkhanas with immediate effect.

With inputs from PTI

