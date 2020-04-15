Coronavirus outbreak: Woman who tested positive for COVID-19 commits suicide in hospital

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A 29-year-old COVID-19 positive patient committed suicide in Nayar Hospital on Tuesday night. The woman who is a resident of Jijamata Nagar, Worli and was admitted in Nayar Hospital when she was tested positive.

During wee hours of April 15th at 3.45 am, the woman hung herself with the help of an 'odhni' in the bathroom of ward no. 25. Agripada cops have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in connection with incident.

