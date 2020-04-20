Coronavirus outbreak: Work resumes on Deonar flyover amid lockdown

Work resumed on the Deonar flyover nearly a month after all work including construction was halted following the nation wide lockdown imposed since March 21 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in view of COVID-19 outbreak.

The civic body has allowed work on private construction projects in non-containment zones only if construction workers are available at the site and no workers should be brought from outside.

Even though the state government has allowed some industries and services to function in districts, which have lesser number of COVID-19 patients, Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner, Praveen Pardeshi has revised the guidelines for Mumbai. With around 721 containment zones in the city, industries will not be allowed to function, but only private constructions can take place in non-containment zones.

Meanwhile, the increase in the number of positive patients has slowed down but the number of containment zones in the city has increased sharply. Till Saturday, the number was 575, which increased by 149 in a single day.

(With inputs from Pradip Dhivar)

