Coronavirus outbreak: World facing biggest crisis since the two world wars, says Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the world is facing its biggest crisis since the two world wars amid the Covid pandemic. He was addressing a Bengaluru varsity's silver jubilee celebration on Monday. "Like the world changed pre and post world war, the same way pre and post Covid world will be different," Modi said through a video link while inaugurating the 25 years celebration of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).

Work is underway to ensure a medical college or post-graduate medical institute in every district: PM @narendramodi #COVID19India #COVIDãÂ¼19 pic.twitter.com/mi7tSjfsyj — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 1, 2020

Appreciating the efforts of the medical community, Modi said the root of India's fight against Covid is the hard work of the medical community and the corona warriors. "In fact doctors and medical workers are like soldiers but without the soldier's uniform," Modi said. Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa, Governor Vajubhai Vala, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, Deputy Chief Minister C. N. Ashwathnarayan were among those who participated in the event.

Prime Minister #NarendraModi (@narendramodi) has said the world is facing its biggest crisis since the two world wars amid the #Covidpandemic. He was addressing a #Bengaluru varsity's silver jubilee celebration on Monday.#covid_19 #covid19 pic.twitter.com/1FqOppnrgG — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 1, 2020

Maintaining physical distance and wearing masks, the leaders sat far apart, listening to Modi speak on a giant screen. "Participated in the silver jubilee celebrations of RGUHS along with Vala and Yediyurappa. Modi inaugurated the event and addressed the gathering," tweeted Sudhakar.

Sudhakar said the prime minister will flag off the 'Covid19 Innovation Challenge Hackathon', a collaboration of talented minds from top institutes to showcase solutions.

The state government established the medical varsity through the Rajiv Gandhi Health Sciences University Act, 1994, with the objective of setting up a varsity for the purpose of proper, systematic education, teaching, training and research in modern medicine.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever