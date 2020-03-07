Coronavirus patient watching sunset with doctor will melt your heart!

The patient and the doctor enjoying the sunset outside a hospital in Wuhan, China. Picture/Twitter Chenchen Zhang

A heartwarming picture of a coronavirus patient watching sunset has taken the internet by storm. The sweet picture of a coronavirus patient watching the sunset outside a hospital in Wuhan, China was shared by Twitter user Chenchen Zhang.

Wuhan Uni hospital. A twenty-something doctor from Shanghai was taking a 87yo patient who'd been hospitalised for a month to take a CT scan.

He asked if he wanted to stop to watch the sunset.

In the picture, an 87-year-old patient can be seen enjoying the sunset with his 22-year-old doctor outside a hospital. The senior citizen can be seen lying on the hospital bed with the doctor standing beside him as the two watches the scenic beauty of the sunset.

While sharing the heartwarming picture, Twitter user Chenchen Zhang wrote: Wuhan Uni hospital. A twenty-something doctor from Shanghai was taking an 87-year-old patient who'd been hospitalised for a month to take a CT scan. He asked if he wanted to stop to watch the sunset. He said yes. They enjoyed the moment together!

The heartwarming picture has won many hearts online with netizens taking to the comments section of the post to share their views. One user wrote, "This is possibly the most iconic photo of this #coronavirus #COVID19 outbreak that we will see IMO," while another user commented, "Thank you for being a bridge." A third user wrote, "Humankind is so beautiful."

To date, the coronavirus outbreak has caused 3,345 deaths across 85 countries. While in China, over 80,000 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed.

