Coronavirus: Public tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan stopped from March 13

As a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus, the exploratory tour visits of Rashtrapati Bhavan will remain closed from Friday till further notice.

Rashtrapati Bhavan: Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex (RBMC)& the Change of Guard ceremony will not be open to public till further notice. Rashtrapati Bhavan will remain closed for exploratory tour visits from March 13, till further notice. #Coronavirus — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2020

Moreover, the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex (RBMC) and the Change of Guard ceremony will not be open to the public until further notice.



Illustration: Atul Jain

With fresh cases reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Ladakh, the number of people who are COVID-19 positive has gone up to 73, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever