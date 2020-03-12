Search

Coronavirus: Public tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan stopped from March 13

Updated: Mar 12, 2020, 18:19 IST | ANI |

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex (RBMC) and the Change of Guard ceremony will not be open to the public until further notice

President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind greet Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Picture/AFP
As a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus, the exploratory tour visits of Rashtrapati Bhavan will remain closed from Friday till further notice.

coronavirus infographics
Illustration: Atul Jain

With fresh cases reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Ladakh, the number of people who are COVID-19 positive has gone up to 73, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

