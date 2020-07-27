Coronavirus: Pune has more cases than MMR, but half its deaths

Once again Maharashtra recorded more than 9,000 fresh COVID-19 cases and 267 deaths on Sunday. Of these, Mumbai accounted for 1,115 cases and 57 deaths. While Pune division recorded more number of cases than the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the latter had almost double the number of deaths of Pune. The fresh deaths reported in Mumbai on Sunday, has taken the tally to 6,093. Of the total number of deaths in the city, 41 patients had co-morbidities, five people were below 40 years of age, 34 of them were above 60 years of age and 18 were between 40 to 60 years.

In the MMR region, 3,426 new cases and 130 deaths (including Mumbai's count) were reported. However, apart from the city, Navi Mumbai reported 406 cases, Kalyan-Dombivli had 358 cases while Thane had 296 new infections.

The Pune region recorded 3,658 new cases with 1,921 coming in from the area under the Pune Municipal Corporation and 900 from Pimpri-Chinchwad. Seventy-five deaths were reported in the region on Sunday taking the region's tally to 2,345. The total number of deaths in MMR now stands at 9,025. While the state's fatality rate stands at 3.63 per cent, the current recovery rate is 56 per cent.

