Coronavirus Relief: Rohit Sharma's decision to donate Rs 80 lakh lauded by coach Dinesh Lad

Rohit Sharma with his pet. The India opener has donated R5 lakh towards the Welfare of Stray Dogs

India's star batsman Rohit Sharma's decision to donate Rs 80 lakh to fight the rapidly-spreading Coronavrius pandemic was lauded by his childhood coach Dinesh Lad.

On Tuesday, Team India's limited-overs vice-captain pledged Rs 45 lakh and Rs 25 lakh to the Prime Minister Cares Fund and Maharashtra's Chief Minister Relief Fund respectively. He also donated R5 lakh each towards Zomato Feeding India, which is helping families affected by the ongoing national lockdown, and the Welfare of Stray Dogs.

"We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us. I've done my bit to donate 45 lakhs to #PMCaresFunds, 25 lakhs to #CMReliefFund Maharashtra, 5 lakhs to @FeedingIndia and 5 lakhs to #WelfareOfStrayDogs. Let's get behind our leaders and support them @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra," Rohit wrote to his 16.1 million Twitter followers.



Dinesh Lad

Coach Lad was delighted by his most famous ward's decision. "It's a very good thing. Each and every support in this hour of crisis is important for our country," Lad told mid-day on Tuesday.

However, Lad, on whose advice Rohit first began concentrating on his batting instead of bowling during his Giles Shield U-14 cricket days for Swami Vivekanand International School (Borivli), was not surprised to see Rohit donate to help stray dogs. "Even during his childhood, Rohit was very caring towards dogs. Whenever he saw stray dogs, he would try to help them in the best possible manner. So, this donation for them is a nice thing," added Lad.

Rohit owns a pet beagle named Magic and has posted many videos of the canine on social media.

The veteran coach, however, is keen to see his student initiate a cricket academy for the needy. "Rohit is doing very good work, but I want him to open a cricket academy for underprivileged children. It will be a place where the not-so-fortunate youngsters can get free coaching," Lad signed off.

