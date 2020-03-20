Coronavirus scare: 10 high-risk contacts of 68-year-old maid, identified

A day after a 68-year-old woman from the eastern suburbs tested positive for COVID-19, nine other people who came in close contact with her were admitted to Kasturba Hospital on Thursday. The woman was working as a house help for a 49-year-old man who also recently tested positive. Civic officials are now tracking seven cab drivers who had ferried him around the city.

The woman was diagnosed at Kasturba Hospital on March 17 after which a team of civic officials was given the task of tracing all those she came in contact with. A civic official said that since she was a resident of a slum, the number of people who came in contact with her was higher.

"She has five family members living with her, including her 70-year-old husband. They are being tested at Kasturba Hospital. In addition to the 49-year-old man, she was also working at three other houses in the neighbourhood. Two couples are also being tested," said the official. While one couple is above the age of 50, the other aged above 60 years.



The third house was that of an elderly woman who shifted to Jaisalmer, Rajasthan just two days ago. "We have informed the IDSP (Integrated Disease Surveillance Program) officials there to find her and get her tested as well," said the official.

While tracing the contacts of the 49-year-old man who had travelled to the US and arrived in Mumbai on March 7, they found out that he had taken seven cab rides between March 7 and 11. "We have written to the cab company to give us the details of the cab drivers. All will be tested," said the official. The process of tracing other low-risk contacts living in the slum area is on. The official added that once they are identified, they can be quarantined at SevenHills Hospital or other quarantine facilities.

7

No. of cab drivers a 49-year-old COVID-19 patient came in contact with

