Coronavirus scare: 56-year-old man tests positive for COVID-19 in Dharavi's slum

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases across the country, a man tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi area. At present, the 56-year-old man is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sion. According to sources, eight to ten members of the patient's family have been put in quarantine and the entire building has been sealed off.

A 56-yr-old man from Dharavi has been found to be #Coronavirus positive. He has been shifted to Sion Hospital. Other 7 members of his family placed under home quarantine. They will be tested tomorrow. The building they live in has been sealed: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation https://t.co/DSeDS7jwee — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

The 56-year-old man, who is a resident of Dr. Baliga Nagar SRA society owns a garment shop in AKG nagar Dharavi. The man, who has no travel history was admitted to Sion hospital on March 29 and on April 1, he tested positive for COVID-19.

4 more deaths, due to #Coronavirus, have taken place in Maharashtra today taking the total death toll in the state to 16. The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 335, including 41 people who have been discharged: Maharashtra Health Department — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

The local authorities have sent the family members and building members swab for testing. BMC authorities have also started providing food and other necessities to the building residents as they can't come out of the building. The authorities also also instructed all senior citizens and respiratory illness patients of Baliga nagar to be tested for the novel coronavirus.

With inputs from Prajakta Kasale

