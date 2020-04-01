Search

Coronavirus scare: 56-year-old man tests positive for COVID-19 in Dharavi's slum

Updated: Apr 01, 2020, 21:58 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The man, who has no travel history was admitted to Sion hospital on March 29 and on April 1, he tested positive for COVID-19

This picture has been used for representational purpose only
This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases across the country, a man tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi area. At present, the 56-year-old man is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sion. According to sources, eight to ten members of the patient's family have been put in quarantine and the entire building has been sealed off.

The 56-year-old man, who is a resident of Dr. Baliga Nagar SRA society owns a garment shop in AKG nagar Dharavi. The man, who has no travel history was admitted to Sion hospital on March 29 and on April 1, he tested positive for COVID-19.

The local authorities have sent the family members and building members swab for testing. BMC authorities have also started providing food and other necessities to the building residents as they can't come out of the building. The authorities also also instructed all senior citizens and respiratory illness patients of Baliga nagar to be tested for the novel coronavirus.

With inputs from Prajakta Kasale

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK