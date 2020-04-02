Coronavirus scare: 57 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mumbai; state tally at 416

The Maharashtra government on Thursday declared 30 government hospitals in the state as COVID-19 hospitals to deal with the rising number of patients, an official in the state health ministry said. According to officials, 2,305 beds are available for coronavirus patients in these hospitals.

Meanwhile, officials said that 81 fresh coronavirus positive cases were reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 416, including 19 deaths. Out of the 81 cases, 57 have been reported in Mumbai, six from Pune, three from Pimpri Chinchwad, nine from Ahmednagar, five from Thane and one from Buldhana.

So far, 42 people have been discharged after being treated for COVID-19 in the state. The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 1,965 on Thursday, after as many as 328 new cases were reported, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. So far, at least 50 people have lost their lives due to the virus.

