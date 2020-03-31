Coronavirus scare: 59 new coronavirus cases reported in Mumbai; state toll at 302

This picture has been use for representational purpose only

As many as 72 new coronavirus cases were detected in Maharashtra on Tuesday, 59 of them in Mumbai alone, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 302, a health official said. This is the largest increase in the number of cases within a day probably in the country, the state official said.

Biggest jump in COVID 19 figures. 302 cases in the state so far. #CoronaInMaharashtra #COVID19outbreak @mid_day — Arita Sarkar (@sarkararita) March 31, 2020

Besides Mumbai, Ahmednagar reported three cases, while two cases each came to light in Pune, Thane, Vasai, Virar and Kalyan-Dombivali cities, he added.

