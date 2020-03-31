Search

Coronavirus scare: 59 new coronavirus cases reported in Mumbai; state toll at 302

Published: Mar 31, 2020, 20:36 IST | PTI | Mumbai

This is the largest increase in the number of cases within a day probably in the country, the state official said

This picture has been use for representational purpose only
This picture has been use for representational purpose only

As many as 72 new coronavirus cases were detected in Maharashtra on Tuesday, 59 of them in Mumbai alone, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 302, a health official said. This is the largest increase in the number of cases within a day probably in the country, the state official said.

Besides Mumbai, Ahmednagar reported three cases, while two cases each came to light in Pune, Thane, Vasai, Virar and Kalyan-Dombivali cities, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK