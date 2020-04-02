Coronavirus scare: Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran updates fans about being stuck in Jordan amid lockdown

Vaasthavam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran had been shooting for his upcoming film, Aadujeevitham, in the Jordan desert when things got out of control due to the coronavirus outbreak. The shoot of the film was stopped and the actor, along with his team of 58, was put under lockdown in Jordan.

Sukumaran has been posting updates about the lockdown in Jordan, and recently too, the actor decided to update his fans about what's been happening. Sukumaran informed fans that on March 24, the shooting of Aadujeevitham was temporarily stopped due to the outbreak, but since authorities there felt that the actor and his crew were quite isolated and operating safely in the Wadi Rum desert, they were given the go-ahead to resume shooting.

This, however, changed and the team was asked to stop shooting on March 27 due to prevailing restrictions and the curfew in Jordan. The actor further wrote, "Following that, our team has been staying at the desert camp in Wadi Rum. We have now been told that immediate permission for shoot to resume is unlikely due to the situation and hence, our next best option would be to return to India at the first available opportunity." Prithviraj added that he and his team are being given regular check-ups.

He also wrote, "We completely understand that given the circumstances around the world, our team of 58 might not be the biggest concern of authorities back home now, and rightfully so. But we also felt that it was our duty to let all concerned know about the situation and keep them updated."

Sukumaran had previously shared an update on social media informing his fans and followers that two of his team members were put under quarantine for two weeks.

View this post on Instagram Stay safe! A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi) onMar 19, 2020 at 11:32am PDT

Well, in these times of fear and anxiety, all we can hope for is safe passage for Prithviraj Sukumaran and his team back to India.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates