Coronavirus scare: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna turn into Simpsons during their quarantine time

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. The gorgeous couple has completed 19 years of togetherness. The couple never shies away from expressing their love on social media. Their fun banter is a treat for Akshay and Twinkle fans.

Recently, Twinkle shared a cute picture of Akshay and herself on her Instagram handle in which the two can be seen turning into Bart and Lisa from The Simpsons. The actress-turned-author looked lovely in her blue dress and lovely blue dress with a book in her hand that reads "Mrs Funnybones" on the cover. She is standing besides hubby Akshay donning a black tee with blue trousers.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram, Twinkle wrote, "Aww... This really brings out the crazy in us. I've always wondered what it would be like to step into The Simpsons world and now we're a step closer! I don't know who needs to hear this, but all 31 seasons of the Simpsons are streaming & I can't wait to watch the latest one with my kids. Goodbye responsibilities, hello couch! @DisneyPlusHotstarPremium #TheSimpsonsAreHere (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) onApr 15, 2020 at 4:13am PDT

Twinkle has been making us laugh with her funny and witty posts on social media during her quarantine time. Recently, she shared a still from the famous Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt starrer song Tamma Tamma Loge. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Don’t try this at home! Also how to survive the extended lockdown-Tips from an expert and no, it’s not Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. My bit this week (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) onApr 11, 2020 at 8:48pm PDT

She also gave us a glimpse of all the problems she is facing during her quarantine time. The video will certainly make you laugh.

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Housefull 4. The comedy-drama went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2019. He will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The film's release has been postponed in wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country. This will be followed by Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, and Bachchan Pandey. In 2021, he'll star in Bell Bottom and is also expected to star with Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in Aanand L Rai's directorial Atrangi Re.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news