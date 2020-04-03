Coronavirus scare: Ananya Birla reveals she hasn't seen her family since eight months now

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, singing sensation and business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter Ananya Birla, On Thursday took to Instagram and shared a few video clips where the Birla scion revealed that she hasn't seen her family since eight months now.

Addressing her followers amid the total lock-down across the country Ananya said, "Hey Guys, I just wanted to say something quickly. I hope all of you'll are at home and safe. This morning when I woke up, I realised that I haven't seen my family for about eight months now. I have been in LA working on my music and I am so so grateful."



A screengrab of Ananya Birla's Instagram story

Sharing a beautiful message for people who are living alone in the lock-down Ananya said, "I wanted to say that I know all of you'll are at home and I hope its with people you love. But if you are alone or you haven't seen your family or you are in lock-down without your family, please stay strong, it's going to be okay. I am sure that you will be with your loved ones very soon."

View this post on Instagram It’s been a red kinda day. A post shared by Ananya (@ananya_birla) onApr 1, 2020 at 8:09pm PDT

The 25-year-old power packed singer also shared a picture of herself where she can be seen posing for a selfie. While sharing the picture with her fans, Ananya wrote: It's been a red kinda day. Ananya, who has been spending her days in self-quarantine amid the novel coronavirus outbreak constantly shares updates on how she has been fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus.

From missing to be on stage and performing to sharing a fun video where she can be seen cutting her hair amid lockdown; from having a long and productive day at home to making tunes on the spot, Ananya has been updating her fans on how she has been spending her days in self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

