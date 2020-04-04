Coronavirus scare: Ananya Birla shuts troll questioning her father's support to COVID-19
Talking in defense for her father Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ananya said that just because her father doesn't talk about it doesn't mean he is not doing his bit
Business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter on Saturday, took to Instagram and shut a troll who questioned her father's contribution to combat the spread of coronavirus. The 25-year-old power packed singer shared a screenshot of the comments section one of her post where one of her followers questioned as to why her father, Kumar Mangalam Birla hasn't made any contribution for the COVID-19 crisis.
Thank you @AdityaBirlaGrp and Shri Kumar Mangalam Birla for contributing to PM-CARES.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2020
No stone is being left unturned to fight COVID-19. This contribution will have a positive impact on many Indians. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/TMHhbowMU7
While the troller questioned Ananya, one of her fans came to her defense and said that he should ask the qiestion to Kumar Mangalam Birla directly without hurting someone. Meanwhile, Ananya, who goes through all of her comments took to the comments section to give an epic reply to the user.
A screengrab of Ananya Birla's Instagram story
While responding to the troller, Ananya said, "We have contributed Rs 500 crore towards COVID-19 relief measures." Talking in defense for her dad, Ananya said that just because her father doesn't talk about it doesn't mean he is not doing his bit.
Ananya asked the Instagram user to stop being ignorant and mind his own business while urging him to stay at home amid the lockdown. The Birla scion also said that this is the time to stay strong as she was hopeful that the user is at home and safe amit the 21-day nationwide lockdown. "You can read my reply over and over," Ananya said as she sent him her love.
Ananya has been constantly sharing updates on how she has been fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus. From missing to be on stage and performing and having a long and productive day at home to making tunes on the spot, Ananya has been fighting the coronavirus crisis in her own way.
Musician and entrepreneur, Ananya Birla is the eldest daughter of business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla. Ananya shares an integral and inseparable bond with him. Ananya, who has two siblings, is often seen following the footsteps of her father Kumar Mangalam Birla, thereby setting major father-daughter goals.
Ananya Birla shared this candid photo with her father and wrote, "When Pa squeezes me so tight and I act like I'm so uncomfortable but I secretly love it. Thank you for supporting me through this amazing journey. A picture I would never share usually."
In photo: Ananya Birla poses for a family picture with her parents, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla and siblings Advaitesha Birla, and Aryaman Vikram Birla
Besides being an activist and a power-packed performer, Ananya Birla is also a doting daughter to her father Kumar Mangalam Birla. From sharing candid pictures with her daddy-dearest to twinning for events, Ananya Birla has always shown that she is her daddy's little princess.
Every now and then, Ananya Birla shares candid and throwback pictures on Instagram to show that her dad means the 'World' to her. While sharing this picture, Ananya captioned it: I don't understand how he understands me so deeply! Love you so much, papa. He tried his best to match his tie to the colour of my gown .. and he almost succeeded. Papa, you can see this from your secret account that you created just to stalk me.
In photo: Ananya Birla bonds with daddy dearest Kumar Mangalam Birla and her family on the occasion of Diwali.
The Birla heiress shared this candid picture with her dad Kumar Mangalam Birla when the father-daughter duo won an award on the same day. In the picture, Annay Birla can't seem to control her happiness as she hugs her daddy dearest Kumar Mangalam Birla. Ananya captioned this one: I love you so much, Papa!
Ananya Birla is a woman with a plethora of talents and just like her father, Kumar Mangalam Birla, she has received a number of awards for her work which includes the ET Panache Trendsetters of 2016 for Young Business Persons.
In photo: Ananya Birla twins in hues of black with her dad Kumar Mangalam Birla as the entire Birla family graced the glitzy celebration in honour of newly-weds Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta
Ananya Birla loves to get inked and has about eight to 10 tattoos on her body. In this tattoo inked on her fingers, Ananya Birla shows her unconditional love for her mother Neerja Birla. Ananya inked, 'Always Mommy's Girl'. While on the other finger, Ananya tattooed 'Follow your dreams!!" Ananya dedicated this tattoo to her parents, Neerja Birla and Kumar Mangalam Birla. While sharing this picture, Ananya captioned it: My forces - Mom & Papa!
Ananya Birla shared this heartwarming picture with her dad Kumar Mangalam Birla on the latter's 52nd birthday. While extending birthday wishes to her daddy dearest, Ananya thanked her father for loving her unconditionally. Ananya captioned it: All you care about is my happiness and I'm forever grateful. Even though you've given me some really strange genes...I love you more than I can express. You've always said "no short cuts" and I will forever follow that. I promise to make you proud. Love you loads and loads, Happy Birthday from a very blessed daughter.
In photo: Ananya Birla welcomes New Year 2018 with this sweet picture of herself where she is seen spending quality time with her family.
Ananya Birla shared this beautiful, candid picture with her family as she welcomed New Year 2020 with open hearts and a bright smile on her face. In the picture, Ananya Birla can be seen twinning with her father Kumar Mangalam Birla as the two wear spectacles. While sharing this sweet picture, Ananya wrote: Before I start my performances, a big release, touring and then a big 2020 - this was much needed. Real, pure, unconditional love. My favourite kinda nights!
In photo: Ananya Birla welcomes New Year 2020 with a candid picture of the Birla family bonding over the New Year celebrations.
Singer, entrepreneur, and social activist are few of the facets of Ananya Birla's illustrious yet colourful life. The 25-year-old power-packed performer is also a family woman and a doting daughter to her father Kumar Mangalam Birla. Take a look at some of the candid pictures of Ananya with her father
(All photos/Instagram Ananya Birla)
