Coronavirus scare: Ananya Birla shuts troll questioning her father's support to COVID-19

Business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter on Saturday, took to Instagram and shut a troll who questioned her father's contribution to combat the spread of coronavirus. The 25-year-old power packed singer shared a screenshot of the comments section one of her post where one of her followers questioned as to why her father, Kumar Mangalam Birla hasn't made any contribution for the COVID-19 crisis.

Thank you @AdityaBirlaGrp and Shri Kumar Mangalam Birla for contributing to PM-CARES.



No stone is being left unturned to fight COVID-19. This contribution will have a positive impact on many Indians. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/TMHhbowMU7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2020

While the troller questioned Ananya, one of her fans came to her defense and said that he should ask the qiestion to Kumar Mangalam Birla directly without hurting someone. Meanwhile, Ananya, who goes through all of her comments took to the comments section to give an epic reply to the user.



A screengrab of Ananya Birla's Instagram story

While responding to the troller, Ananya said, "We have contributed Rs 500 crore towards COVID-19 relief measures." Talking in defense for her dad, Ananya said that just because her father doesn't talk about it doesn't mean he is not doing his bit.

Ananya asked the Instagram user to stop being ignorant and mind his own business while urging him to stay at home amid the lockdown. The Birla scion also said that this is the time to stay strong as she was hopeful that the user is at home and safe amit the 21-day nationwide lockdown. "You can read my reply over and over," Ananya said as she sent him her love.

Ananya has been constantly sharing updates on how she has been fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus. From missing to be on stage and performing and having a long and productive day at home to making tunes on the spot, Ananya has been fighting the coronavirus crisis in her own way.

