Coronavirus scare: Anup Jalota is in awe of the medical care offered by the BMC

Anup Jalota landed in Mumbai from London and was in awe of the medical care offered by the BMC for senior citizens. The singer posted, "I was taken to Hotel Mirage. A team of doctors attended to me. I appeal to every passenger to co-operate and help in controlling the further spread of the virus (sic)."

Anup Jalota, the bhajan samraat, was in the news for his alleged relationship with Jasleen Matharu, who was much younger than him, on Bigg Boss 12. The pair was seen indulging in PDA on the show, which led to several controversies. However, they Matharu and Jalota were soon evicted and it was later announced that their "relationship" was nothing but a "prank that went horribly wrong".

In a chat with mid-day, Jasleen Matharu had said, "As the show's theme was jodis, I suggested that Anupji come along; we were a guru-shishya jodi. But when Salman was introducing the housemates in the opening episode, I joked that I know Anupji for three years and that we are together. Anupji was taken aback and did not react. Had he reacted then, the matter would have ended there. I continued the joke inside the house, and he played along. But when he realised things were going too far, he was scared."

