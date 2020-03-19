Coronavirus Scare: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's Monkey Love continues amidst social distancing

The problem that the country and the whole world are suffering from is now known to one and all. Yes, we are referring to the Coronavirus threat that has unfortunately claimed a lot of lives across the world in these last few weeks. And all the people are now working from home and maintaining social distances.

Coming to their Instagram posts, a majority of them have uploaded pictures and videos of how to wear masks and use hand sanitisers. However, there’s one couple that has uploaded a picture of cuddling with each other and indulging in what they call- Monkey Love. Yes, we are talking about Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who are leaving no opportunity to spend as much time with each other as possible.

Basu uploaded a post that had two pictures and two videos where she shared how she is spending time with her hubby at home. And how they are dealing with social distancing. Take a look at it right here:

#socialdistancing #harrypotterseries #monkeylove #loveinthetimeofcorona

Grover and Basu tied the knot in 2015 and ever since then, they have continuously shared their pictures and videos with fans on Instagram and Twitter. They shared screen-space in the horror film Alone in the same year and now will reunite in another horror film called Aadat, produced by singer Mika Singh and directed by Bhushan Patel. And well, it has been a while since we saw the actress on the big screen so it is actually high time she comes back and gives us a lot more films.

