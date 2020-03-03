Deepika Padukone cancels her Paris trip amid Coronavirus scare

Deepika Padukone has called off her plans to attend the ongoing Paris Fashion Week owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Dippy had been extended an invitation by a leading global brand to be its special guest.

"She was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton's FW2020 show but has had to cancel her trip with news coming in that the coronavirus epidemic has now entered a new stage in France," the actor's spokesperson said in a statement.

France has till now confirmed 130 cases and two deaths from COVID-19. Last year, Padukone had attended the Dior spring/summer show at the Paris Fashion Week.

Recently, Anupam Kher, too, appealed to his fans to go back to greeting people with a 'namaste' rather than shaking hands with them in a bid to avoid getting infected. The veteran actor shared a video on his Twitter account to talk to his fans about the same. Check out the video below:

Of late I am being told by lots of people to keep washing hands to prevent any kind of infection. I do that in any case. But also want to suggest the age old Indian way of greeting people called #Namaste. It is hygienic, friendly & centres your energies. Try it. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #caronavirus pic.twitter.com/ix7e6S8Abp — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 3, 2020

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in Kabir Khan's 83, which is a sports drama based on India's maiden victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Dippy will be portraying Romi Dev, Kapil Dev's wife, while Kapil will be played by Ranveer Singh.

