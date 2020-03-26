Coronavirus scare: Dhirubhai Ambani School commences virtual learning platform

As nation observes the 21-day COVID-19 lockdown, schools across the country are utilizing online classroom tools to keep the learning going, Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DIAS) is commencing virtual school platform to let its students study in the safety of their homes.

"While our campus remains closed, DIAS is commencing life teaching through our virtual school platform so that our children get the DAIS experience and education in the safety of their homes," Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said in a statement on Thursday.

"These are challenging times. The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented crisis for humanity. At Dhirubhai Ambani International School, we are committed to the holistic well-being of all our children. More than ever before, now is a time for us to instill hope resilience and courage in our children," she emphasized.

The DAIS is the only Indian school to rank among the Top 10 International Baccalaureate (IB) schools in the world, according to an assessment by Education Advisers, the UK.

The Dhirubhai Ambani International School, situated at Bandra Kurla Complex here, was established in 2003 and ever since its first batch of IB Diploma students graduated from the school in 2007, they have consistently achieved outstanding results in the IB Diploma examinations.

