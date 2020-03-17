Search

Coronavirus Scare: Divyanka Tripathi's tweet lands her in trouble, here's why!

Updated: Mar 17, 2020, 18:38 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The world is currently struggling with the Coronavirus scare and actress Divyanka Tripathi's tweet in this situation has landed her in trouble!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Divyanka Tripathi
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Divyanka Tripathi

The world is currently struggling with the Coronavirus scare and actress Divyanka Tripathi's tweet in this situation has landed her in trouble! It so happened that she took to her Twitter account and wrote- "With such less traffic in Mumbai, it seems like an opportunity to quickly complete Metro, bridges and smooth roads." (sic)

And this was precisely the reason why the people on the social networking website were irked. A video was also shared with the same tweet that showed the empty streets and roads of Mumbai.

Take a look right here:

And here are some of the reactions that the tweet and video generated:

It seems she didn't want to hurt anyone and this happened unintentionally. The actress then tweeted that its human nature to make mistakes and apologised for her earlier tweet.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK