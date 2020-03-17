Coronavirus Scare: Divyanka Tripathi's tweet lands her in trouble, here's why!

The world is currently struggling with the Coronavirus scare and actress Divyanka Tripathi's tweet in this situation has landed her in trouble! It so happened that she took to her Twitter account and wrote- "With such less traffic in Mumbai, it seems like an opportunity to quickly complete Metro, bridges and smooth roads." (sic)

And this was precisely the reason why the people on the social networking website were irked. A video was also shared with the same tweet that showed the empty streets and roads of Mumbai.

With such less traffic in Mumbai, it

seems like an opportunity to quickly complete Metro, bridges and smooth roads. — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) March 17, 2020

Please delete this tweetðÂÂÂ. It looks insensitive. Metro workers labourers are also human beings. — Tina Dwivedi (@TinaDwivedi1) March 17, 2020

Madam..lives of workers aren’t important? How they should come for work if entire India is asked to stay at home? They may be daily labour but yet govt won’t allow fathering for work on public projects right ? — Chirayu R. MankadðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@cmankad) March 17, 2020

But DT those labour workers r humans too and roads n metros can be built later on when things get settled down..why to keep their lives at stake considering so many labour workers works. — Zoha khan (@Zohakhan73) March 17, 2020

It seems she didn't want to hurt anyone and this happened unintentionally. The actress then tweeted that its human nature to make mistakes and apologised for her earlier tweet.

We all are humans and susceptible to errors.

In this volatile & violent social media world, important question is: If someone's capable of realizing and apologizing..ARE YOU CAPABLE OF FORGIVING AND MOVING ON?

Should everything be News & point of argument? Where's humanity there? — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) March 17, 2020

