Coronavirus scare: Essential service workers, this is how you get to work

BEST will keep three buses in depots for exigencies. Pic/Shadab Khan

Amid suspended transport services, the BEST and the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) have made comprehensive arrangements to transport those engaged in the essential services sector during the nine-day lockdown that starts today.

The special services will bring people working at banks, the civic body, police, etc from railway stations of distant suburbs to the city.



Police will be working during the lockdown. Pic/Bipin Kokate

MSRTC will operate buses every five minutes from railway stations beyond Mumbai's limits up till a changeover point in Mumbai. The changing points are Borivli railway station (East), Thane (Khopat) and Vashi railway station for Western, Central and Harbour line respectively. The BEST will operate on different routes from the changeover points to various locations in Mumbai. It will also operate other services to various destinations.

The agencies have put details of the services on their social media accounts too.

MSRTC buses for Western Railway

. Palghar station to Borivli rly station

. Virar station to Borivli rly station

. Virar station to Dadar

. Nallasopara station to Borivli rly station

. Vasai station to Borivli rly station

MSRTC buses for Central Railway

. Asangaon station to Thane (Khopat)

. Badlapur station to Thane (Khopat)

. Ambernat. station to Thane (Khopat)

. Kalyan station to Thane (Khopat)

. Kalyan station to Thane (Khopat)

. Dombivli station to Thane (Khopat)

MSRTC buses for Harbour Line

. Panvel station to Vashi station

. Panvel station to Dadar station

BEST bus routes

. 504 Ltd: Vashi station to Wadala depot

. 440 Ltd: Borivli station to Wadala depot

. C.-42: Cadbury Junction, Thane to Sion station/Rani Laxmi Chowk

. 202 Ltd: Gorai depot to Mahim

