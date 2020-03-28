Coronavirus scare: Essential trains with timetable keep supplies going

Movement will be by parcel trains point to point as per extent rules.

Transportation of essential items like medical supplies, medical equipment, food, etc in small parcel sizes is going to be very important during the lockdown period in the wake of COVID19.

To mitigate the difficulties to a certain extent, Western Railway has come forward and has decided to open for transportation of essential items such as medical supplies, equipment and food etc.

Alok Kansal- General Manager of Western Railway said interested parties may contact parcel offices and Divisions to register their indents. Movement will be by parcel trains point to point as per extent rules.

WR has finalized time table for Parcel Express as under:



1. Ahmadabad (KKF) to Sankhrel (SGTY)

2. Mumbai (Bdts) to NDLS - Ludhiana

3. Bdts to Muzaffarpur- DBG

4. Kkf to Cutuck (CTC)

5. Kkf to JP- Delhi -Chandigarh -Ludhiana

6. Karambeli to Chansari GHY

Commodities...Milk Product, Edible Oil, Spices, Groceries, and Biscuits



In addition to these, other probable Parcel Cargo trains are under consideration as under:

A - Indents in pipe line for Parcel Van trains:

1. Dahanu Rd to Bari Brahaman

2. Kankaria to Cuttack

3. Kankaria to Sankrail

4. Kankaria to New Jalpaiguri

B - Other probable routes for Parcel Van trains' movements for which EOIs can be called:

1. KKF : Agra/Kanpur/

2. Lucknow/Varanasi

3. KKF : Jaipur/Delhi/Chandigarh/Ludhiyana

4. Karambeli to New Guwahati/Azara/Changsari

5. Dahanu Road to Dhupguri

Few more suggested paths can be BDTS to Ludhiana & Ahmedabad to Darbhanga/ MFP.

These probable paths are under consideration & can be finalised subjected to local administration permits movement of trucks and labour handling at originating and terminating points. Talks with concerned traders are also going on in this regard.

