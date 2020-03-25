Coronavirus scare: Farhan Akhtar plays with his pet doggo and it's too precious!

Celebrities are leading the way when it comes to spending quality time with their families and pets during these trying times. Amid the coronavirus outbreak and resulting quarantine, our Bollywood celebs are keeping boredom at bay in the most fab ways.

Recently, Shibani Dandekar shared an adorable video of beau Farhan Akhtar playing with their pet pooch, Tyson. The video is incredibly cute and features Farhan snuggling with his pet doggo and playing with him. Shibani captioned the video: "Foo x Ty @faroutakhtar grab ya tissues this one is too damn cute!!!"

How adorable is this video? Doesn't it make you want to spend some time with your own pets at home? Amid coronavirus, it's pet therapy to the rescue!

Shibani Dandekar has been sharing a lot of posts on social media starring her furbaby, Tyson, and we can't get enough of them! She shared a video of her hugging Ty close and wrote, "Puppy love" and it's too cute to be true.

How have you been spending your time cooped up at home? If you're feeling blue or confused as to how to spend your time under quarantine, take a cue from our Bollywood celebs who are doing it just right!

