Coronavirus scare: FIR filed against 'Home Quarantine' person for roaming freely in Malad

The Malad police have registered a case and booked a 57-year-old man for the allegations of violation of the law imposed by the government of India for the COVID-19 epidemic.

The accused, who has a travel history, came from Dubai on March 16. The health department of Mumbai Municipal Corporation had visited his place and instructed him to be quarantined at home for the period of 14 days.

On Tuesday, the accused was seen roaming in the Liberty garden area. Acting on the complaint of the local, the Malad police booked the accused under various sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), said a police official from Malad police station.

