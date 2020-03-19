Coronavirus scare: Four with quarantine stamp forced off train

The home-quarantine stamp seen on one of the deboarded passengers' hand

Four passengers who arrived from Germany and were headed to Surat on Wednesday were made to deboard the Bandra-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Garib Rath train (coach G4-G5) at Palghar station after co-passengers raised an alarm and the Ticket Examiners noticed 'quarantine' stamps on the back of their hands.

A Western Railway (WR) spokesperson told mid-day, "Four passengers were deboarded from coach number G4 and G5 of 12216 Garib Rath when the TTEs and co-passengers saw a stamp on their hands. They had flown down from Germany and were headed to Surat."

The spokesperson added that they were taken to the civic hospital in Palghar. "They had undergone screening at the airport. The stamp on their hands prescribed home quarantine of 14 days. They were handed over to the district medical authorities," he said.

Prathamesh Prabhutendolkar of Dahanu-Vaitarna Pravasi Sevabhavi Sanstha said that they met the Palghar station manager and were told that the station had been disinfected.

Other passengers said that those arriving at the airport and being prescribed quarantine should be taken home in ambulances. "How is a tagged person (stamped for home quarantine) supposed to go home if trains, buses and cabs don't take him? For the safety of passengers, the government must run ambulances for such patients," a passenger association member said.

In another incident, two women from Germany, travelling in the B1 coach of Mandovi Express that arrived from Goa on Tuesday night, were deboarded at Dadar. They were examined at the Emergency Medical Room and sent to Seven Hills Hospital for tests.

Free check-up at rly clinics

One Rupee Clinics across 19 railway stations of the Central Railway (CR) (main and harbour line) have announced free-of-cost check-up of suspected Coronavirus patients. Dr Rahul Ghule, CEO of One Rupee Clinics, said this free-of-cost package will include a temperature check, BP, oxygen levels, general consultation, prescription and counselling. Those with severe symptoms will be transferred to BMC hospitals.

No crowding at RTOs

Maharashtra's Transport Department has deferred all major licencing work and other appointments in a bid to reduce crowds at RTOs till March 31. "All appointments of learners' licences and other renewals have been deferred till April 1," a senior official said.

