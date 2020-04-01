Coronavirus scare: Have you seen Mumbai Police's secret message yet?

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown, Mumbai Police's post on the eve of April Fools Day is winning hearts online. It is one of the most hilarious post that you will come across on the internet today. On Wednesday, Mumbai Police took to its Twitter handle to share a wiity yet relatable post on April fools day.

Zoom In! We’ve got a secret message for you. pic.twitter.com/8b0ftbBYsq — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 1, 2020

In order to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, Mumbai Police urged people to maintain social distancing in their latest post with a quirky twist. While sharing a picture of their post with the caption in minute font, Mumbai Police wrote: Zoom In! We've got a secret message for you.

Once the user clicks on the picture, the message reads, "That's too close. Don't be a fool. Maintain social distance." The post, which was shared nearly five hours ago has garnered over 8,000 likes and about 2,000 re-tweets. Hundreds of netizens and Twitterati took to the comments sections of the post to laud the Mumbai Police twitter handle for their witty yet inspirational post.

One user wrote, "I can even read this without zooming in," while another user said, "I love your tweets!." A third user commented, "Wow! That;s truly creative!!!"

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Mumbai Police's epic tweet:

Good one ðð — Shampa.... stay home.... stay safe. (@ShampaDey13) April 1, 2020

This is too good — KavitaM ð®ð³ (@Kavita_M57) April 1, 2020

Brilliant. Stay safe. We are all together. — Sanj G (@SanjG1) April 1, 2020

KILLLERRRR! — Smriti Raizada (@Smriti_Raizada) April 1, 2020

Good one :) — Satish Gujaran (@runwithsatish) April 1, 2020

