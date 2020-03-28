Coronavirus scare: Here's how Masaba Gupta is keeping her spirits high amidst quarantine

Ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta is making sure to stay safe by maintaining social distance while being quarantined at home in the midst of the 21-day nationwide lockdown across the country. On Saturday, Masaba Took to Instagram and shared a weird picture featuring her hands.

View this post on Instagram Day 4. Find strange old photos to keep spirits up. A post shared by MufasaâÂÂ¨ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@masabagupta) onMar 27, 2020 at 10:34pm PDT

While sharing the picture with her followers, Masaba wrote: Day 4. Find strange old photos to keep spirits up! In the picture, Masaba can be seen showing off her left hands as her she sports a beautiful purple nail-paint. It seems Masaba has been enjoying her quarantine period while being safe at home.

The Mumbai personality has been constantly sharing updates on she is spending her quarantine time at home and helping to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. A few days ago, Masaba shared a selfie of herself and also spoke about how she is spending time while,being quaratined at home.

From listening to music to getting up early; from eating regukar home-cooked meals to carrying a bottle of water while working out, Masaba has been there and done that. She also shared her love for everyone amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Masaba also shared a collage of the women working for House of Masaba. In the picture, nine women can be seen standing with placards that reads: We're all in this together. Let's flatten the curve. Although Masaba didn't feature in the post, she captioned it: Some of the incredible women at House of Masaba - reminding us that the only way to stick together right now...is to stay apart.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates