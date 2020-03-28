Coronavirus scare: Here's how Masaba Gupta is keeping her spirits high amidst quarantine
Masaba, who has been quarantined at home asked her fans to find strange old photos in order to keep their spirits high amidst the nationwide lockdown
Ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta is making sure to stay safe by maintaining social distance while being quarantined at home in the midst of the 21-day nationwide lockdown across the country. On Saturday, Masaba Took to Instagram and shared a weird picture featuring her hands.
While sharing the picture with her followers, Masaba wrote: Day 4. Find strange old photos to keep spirits up! In the picture, Masaba can be seen showing off her left hands as her she sports a beautiful purple nail-paint. It seems Masaba has been enjoying her quarantine period while being safe at home.
How’s everyone feeling? A few things I am following that are helping me 1. Sticking to my regular time of waking up & going to bed 2. Unwinding post sunset with some music or a video call with my friends 3. Working out everyday (45 mins only but think endorphins) 4. Sticking to basic khaana but not depriving myself of the occasional chocolate / fried but very very measured ( a great way to control is not stock up any chocolate or fried snacks once over ) 5. Not waiting until the end of day to take a shower or wear a fresh set of clothes ( sweat & wash it off ) it feels great 6. Making sure I head to the window each time I feel claustrophobic just to take a few deep breaths 7. A designated corner for my iPad and a bottle of water while I work just to make sure I don’t take too many breaks 8. Making lists every evening & ticking them off. 9. Being easy on myself each time I feel down and out. Ofcourse I feel responsible for my employees and the business but you must remember you are doing your best. 10. Lastly,when the above don’t work putting my hair up in a knot,put on a bindi & some lipstick and take a photograph for you. ðÂÂÂÂ¸ lots of love everyone #covid_19 #quarantine and remember. WE’re all really good looking even with overgrown eyebrows and an upper lip / dark circles / messy hair ðÂÂ¤ÂÂðÂÂ¤ÂÂ
The Mumbai personality has been constantly sharing updates on she is spending her quarantine time at home and helping to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. A few days ago, Masaba shared a selfie of herself and also spoke about how she is spending time while,being quaratined at home.
From listening to music to getting up early; from eating regukar home-cooked meals to carrying a bottle of water while working out, Masaba has been there and done that. She also shared her love for everyone amidst the coronavirus outbreak.
Masaba also shared a collage of the women working for House of Masaba. In the picture, nine women can be seen standing with placards that reads: We're all in this together. Let's flatten the curve. Although Masaba didn't feature in the post, she captioned it: Some of the incredible women at House of Masaba - reminding us that the only way to stick together right now...is to stay apart.
Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan took to Instagram to show her cooking skills amid the coronavirus outbreak. Nusrat is spending her time by indulging herself in activities such as painting, cooking and playing games.
Showing off her cooking skills, Nusrat shared a video where the new age political leader was seen cooking Dum Biryani. Nusrat wrote: Keep Calm and Add Dum to your Biriyani. Nusrat ended her caption with a black heart emoticon and the hashtag, Quarantining.
Nusrat's best friend Mimi Chakraborty was seen spending her quarantine time with her pet dogs, Chickoo and Max. Mimi wrote: Stay home. We are in this together...!
In photo: Mimi Chakraborty poses for a selfie with her pet dog Max.
There is no better way than spening time with family during Qurantine and NCP leader Sharad Pawar is doing just that. NCP leader Supriya Sule shared a video where her father and NCP chief Sharad Pawar can be seen playing chess with his daughter Supriya and granddaughter Revati Sule. What's more! Supriya even said that within minutes her father won against the mother-daughter duo.
While playing chess was a great way to bond with family, Sharad Pawar was also seen indulging himself in reading. The 79-year-old stalwart of the NCP party was seen engrossed in the book. While sharing the picture Pawar wrote: Books are a man's best friend. When people ask me what I m doing, I say..Reading books at home!
In photo: Assamese model Jyotishmita Baruah shared this candid picture of herself during quarantine period and captioned it: Starring at the mess I create!
Ace designer Masaba Gupta shared this collage of the women working for House of Masaba. In the picture, women can be seen standing with placards that reads: We're all in this together. Let's flatten the curve. Although Masaba didn't feature in the post, the Some of the incredible women at House of Masaba - reminding us that the only way to stick together right now...is to stay apart.
Masterchef India Season 6 Top 5 Contestant Natasha Gandhi also seems to be enjoying her quarantine period. Natasha shared a picture where she was seen enjoying a hot cup of coffee while being at the comfort of her home. Natasha captioned it: Hope is important because it can make the present moment less difficult to bear. If we believe tomorrow will be better, we can bear a hardship today!
Mumbai model Urvi Shetty shared a throwback photo from her modelling photo shoots where she can be seen raising the temperatures in a one shoulder monokini. While sharing the sizzling picture, Urvi wrote: Irrelevant caption, How are you passing your time?
Mumbai-based belly dancer Sanjana Muthreja shared a screen grab where she can be seen teaching belly dancing to actress Kim Sharma. While everyone is quarantined at home, this was a great work of showing how one can work from home and Sanjana just did that. She captioned her post: Online classes with the exuberant Kim Sharma.
Congress leader Milind Deora, who has been self isolated at home ringed in the Maharashtrian New Year by celebrating Gudi Padwa at home amidst the coronavirus outbreak. While sharing a picture of the Gudi, Milind wrote: We pray that it protects all of humanity from disease & evil!
Masterchef India Season 6 Finalist Chef Akanksha Khatri took to Instagram to give a sneak peek into her quarantine time at home. Akanksha shared a picture of a delicious dish where she was seen indulging herself in some pancakes. Akanksha wrote: House arrest means more time for food! The perfect tummy satisfying pancakes with chocolate and your choice of toppings...all you end up doing is, lick the plate clean!
Chef Akanksha also shared a picture where she was seen playing with her cat. In the picture, Akanksha can be seen cuddling her cat. Akanksha captioned it: A cuddle a day keeps the doctor and the vet away, so do cuddle away!
Kolkata-based chef Oindrila Bala also indulged herself by whipping up a daily essential need which is hard to get due to the nation-wide lockdown. Oindrila cooked Foccacia bread and even shared its recipe with her followers. Oindrila wrote: Bread seems to be in shortage in the market these days...that's why thought of sharing a Foccacia bread recipe!
Model Archana Akil Kumar shared a workout video with her fans where she was seen taking part in the push-up challenge. In the video, Archana can be seen doing 10 push ups as she said that the challenge is definitely motivating her to stay fit during the days of quarantine. Archana also said that the push up challenge boosts strength and immunity by working out.
Busines tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter Ananya Birla shared a fun video where the 25-year-old singer can be seen cutting her hair as the salons are closed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. While sharing the fun video with her fans, Ananya wrote: Really needed a trim. Self isolation and no salon open so thought I'd do it myself!
Artist Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi shared a cute, candid picture with her husband Nikhil Rohatgi. In the picture, the two can be seen posing for the lenses as they spend time together at home amidst the lock-down. While sharing the candid picture, Bahaar wrote: This curfew is an opportunity - to save live, to reflect, to unite with oneself and give ourselves/our families the much needed time.
Amid the 21-days nation-wide lock-down, NCP leader Sharad Pawar was seen playing chess with his daughter and granddaughter, while Nusrat Jahan, Akanksha Khatri, and Oindrila Bala were seen showing off their cooking skills. Here's what your favourite celebs and politicains are doing to kill time.
(All photos: Individual Instagram accounts)
