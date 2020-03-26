Coronavirus scare: Here's how Aneri Vajani will celebrate her birthday this year

Celebrities have been practising and preaching the importance of social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. They have been urging their fans to stay indoors and stay safe.

Aneri Vajani, who stars in Colors' Pavitra Bhagya, had planned to celebrate her birthday on March 26 with friends as well as the show's cast and crew. However, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, she will instead be spending her birthday at home with her family.

As actors don't get a lot of 'me time', Aneri has planned to make the most of this time off by learning new things and spending time meditating, cooking and more.

Commenting on this, Aneri Vajani said, "Times are tough but yet we have to stand strong. I was very excited to bring in my birthday this year with my friends and family because I am always working on my birthday. That said, I have always loved having a working birthday and celebrating with the cast and crew. This year, too, I was hoping for the same. But now that we are stuck at home I will miss the tradition."

"That being said, I firmly believe in safety first and in a crisis like this, we will have to make sure we keep ourselves safe. Hence now I am more excited and looking forward to this self-isolation birthday too, I will spend the day at home with my family and will try to learn some cooking, rearrange my room, play board games and meditate for sure," she concluded.

