Coronavirus scare: Here's how Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman are coping with social distancing

The world is reeling with the outbreak of COVID-19, and governments across the world have asked their citizens to avoid travel and to avoid social gatherings in order to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

For people who need their fix of travel and adventure, like Milind Soman and his marathoner wife Ankita Konwar, it's become a tad difficult to deal with travel restrictions. As such, Ankita has found a nice way to shoo away those social distancing blues by sharing a throwback photo from one of her trips with Milind. Ankita captioned the photo as: "#travitude - when you start to feel grumpy and sassy cause you miss travelling. So you gotta look back at the old pictures to make yourself feel better. How are you coping with #socialdistancing?"

The photo, from Thar desert, Jaisalmer, shows Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar relaxing with glasses of wine. The couple looks to be at dinner and the absolute holiday vibes of the photos will make you want to look back at your own travel pictures!

Don't Milind and Ankita look lovely together? The photos prove how very comfortable and at ease they are around each other.

In a chat with Humans of Bombay, Ankita spoke about Milind saying, "He's the best thing that's happened to me; he taught me to let go, to fall in love, to be happy. And our adventures have only just begun – I can't wait to live the rest of my life with him."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates