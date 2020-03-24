Coronavirus scare: Here's how celebrities are reacting to Narendra Modi's announcement of nationwide lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide three weeks lockdown starting from Tuesday midnight. All states and union territories will come under its purview. He said this is an essential step to fight coronavirus decisively. He added that saving lives is priority as of now.

"With folded hands, I request you to stay put wherever you are," said Prime Minister Modi. He added that he is mindful of the economic ramifications of it. However, this is a smaller concern. PM Modi warned, if we don't follow a complete lockdown for the coming 21 days, the nation will go back 21 years and many families will be devastated.

Several Bollywood celebrities welcomed his decision of countrywide lockdown.

Arjun Kapoor posted a video and wrote in the caption, " I shot this an hour back. This was inevitable to stop the spread & it is literally what the absolute stupidity of a few has done. The country is shut till 14th April now. Maybe not completely but a part of this lockdown & curfew is because of the lack of discipline of a certain few who dared to wander & not take the situation seriously... 21 days begin now !!!"

Taapsee Pannu tweeted,"21 days ! Not a lot for us in return of our lives. Let’s do this everyone ! And hopefully by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason n time to celebrate. Until then let’s get through one day at a time."

Here's what Anil Kapoor has to say:

Please stay at home it’s the only way. This lockdown is for all of us and our safety. #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe @narendramodi @PMOIndia https://t.co/7H3VcC0Zee — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 24, 2020

Mahesh Bhatt wrote, "We are now at a collective turning point, where we must stop, listen & help the government implement the 21 days all India lockdown. The time of great fear requires solidarity,humanity, sacrifice & hope.Not hysteria & rumour mongering. #21daysLockdown."

We are now at a collective turning point, where we must stop, listen & help the government implement the 21 days all India lockdown. The time of great fear requires solidarity,humanity, sacrifice & hope.Not hysteria & rumour mongering. #21daysLockdown — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) March 24, 2020

