Coronavirus scare: Here's how Maniesh Paul is helping the needy

It's been quite a while now that the nation is observing a lockdown and combating the dreaded Corona virus. The entire world seems to be battling this disease and India has been bravely tackling the situation.However it is really disheartening to see how few people are yet out on the streets,royally ignoring the guidelines laid down by our government posing a major threat to mankind. These are the people who have taken the sentence rules are meant to be broken too seriously and at this situation it is undoubtedly a threat to all of us.

Actor Maniesh Paul urges citizens to stay indoors as that is the only solution to stop the contagious corona virus to spread like a wild fire. Maniesh raises an awareness among people the need to act responsibly and not violate the instructions of the government when situations are so sensitive. Here comes the collaboration between Jio studios and Actor Maniesh Paul where he raises an awareness for corona pandemic. The video will be streaming on YouTube channel of Maniesh Paul and of Jio studios.

Check out the video here:

He also said that the proceedings earned by the movie will be used for charity.

"Whatever money we will be getting from the film, we will be putting it for charity because right now a lot of people are in need be it daily wage workers, helpers. So, we are just trying to distribute the money amongst them," Maniesh told IANS.

"The movie is a thriller. It''s on the lockdown only. The situation we are facing right now and the idea came like how we are doing live chats nowadays and how we are facing the problem and still keeping the smile on our face. And how the character Maniesh Paul, I am playing Maniesh Paul in the film and how what happens when the quarantine days keep increasing," he added.

Maniesh shot the entire movie on his phone's selfie mode.

"Me and director Kartik the director we thought how we could create this film together. This is how we made the film. I was shooting alone. I was shooting the film on selfie mode on my phone and I would keep talking to Kartik on phone that you know this is what I am doing and he would tell me ''do it like that'' so that was collaboration on phone. Technology played a great part in the film," he told IANS.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news