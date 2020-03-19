Coronavirus Scare: Hina Khan has something to say to her fans and you all must listen!

The Coronavirus threat is real and so is the aftermath. Schools, colleges, cinema halls, everything is getting shut and nearly the whole world is quarantined for the next two weeks or so. Hina Khan, a very popular actor, is now worried about all of us and has taken to her Instagram account to share a video where she teaches us how to be safe and sound amidst the pandemic.

Using the hashtag- Right Way To Wear A Mask, the actress uploaded a video and shared a long message that we all should read. She wrote that she is not a professional but she had a look at one of the videos uploaded by a professional. She also said that she could have shared that video but is now uploading her own to demonstrate safety measures.

Have a look right here:

For the uninitiated, masks and hand sanitisers are running out of stalk due to heavy demand and people across the world are taking heavy precautions to prevent themselves from getting infected. So stay safe and stay indoors.

