Coronavirus Scare: Hina Khan has something to say to her fans and you all must listen!
Hina Khan has taken to her Instagram account to share a video where she teaches all of her fans and us how to take care of ourselves and correctly wear the surgical mask. Do watch it!
The Coronavirus threat is real and so is the aftermath. Schools, colleges, cinema halls, everything is getting shut and nearly the whole world is quarantined for the next two weeks or so. Hina Khan, a very popular actor, is now worried about all of us and has taken to her Instagram account to share a video where she teaches us how to be safe and sound amidst the pandemic.
Using the hashtag- Right Way To Wear A Mask, the actress uploaded a video and shared a long message that we all should read. She wrote that she is not a professional but she had a look at one of the videos uploaded by a professional. She also said that she could have shared that video but is now uploading her own to demonstrate safety measures.
Have a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
Well I am not an expert but I had a look at one of the videos released by Professionals.. But I did not share that one and decided to create a video whr I personally am demonstrating same steps and safety measures, so that you all can relate to it and follow the right way on how to wear a basic simple surgical mask.. As a responsible citizen I would also like to convey that this basic mask will not provide you with complete safety from the virus.. while this basic surgical mask may be effective in blocking splashes and large particle droplets but it does not filter or block very small particles in the air that may b transmitted by coughing and sneezing..but sadly majority of the people in our country are using this very basic simple surgical mask..Due to scarcity of masks and lack of awareness people are forced to buy these thin layered disposable masks..This is why I though that I shud atleast help them to wear it the right way.. I wud also like to urge people to opt for N95 respirator masks which seals your nose chin and mouth properly and is a bit more safer thn the basic surgical mask..although it’s not easily available, you may also go for a simple thick layered padded cloth mask, and you can reuse it, if washed properly with antiseptic and warm water, and if properly ironed.. I also agree to the fact that no matter how efficient a respirator is, it wont eliminate the exposure entirelyð since this virus progressively crawls through the bronchial tubes and affects our lungs, we have to take precautions by washing hands and wear masks when you step out.
For the uninitiated, masks and hand sanitisers are running out of stalk due to heavy demand and people across the world are taking heavy precautions to prevent themselves from getting infected. So stay safe and stay indoors.
