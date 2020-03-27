Coronavirus scare: Hrithik Roshan asks his young fans for some help in this sweet video

At the time when global coronavirus pandemic and its effects continue to reverberate around the world, Hrithik Roshan is putting on his Hero cape and being a real life hero in times of crisis. Being a responsible citizen and a positive influencer on many, Hrithik is using his social media to inspire people to overcome this situation, motivate them to indulge in indoor activities and consistently finding ways to help people.

In the midst of this stressing situation, Hrithik found an interesting way of taking help from all his young fans through this sweet video. He took to his social media handle to post the video and captioned it as "A message from me to all my young friends out there. You can be the hope and the heroes in this fight. #indiavscorona #stayhomesavelives"

In this video he is asking his young fans to be accountable and be the torch bearers of the initiative to educate elders and make them understand that right now is the time to stay at home and fight against the disease. This heartwarming gesture of Hrithik has surely inspired all his young fans and we hope that everyone adheres to it.

Following this lockdown situation, Hrithik has been in full support to the government and extending help to them in every way he can. He had earlier posted a video where he requested people to stay home and be safe but we know that Hrithik enjoys super fandom among youngsters and we hope that it conveys the message to them.

