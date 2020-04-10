Coronavirus scare: Hrithik Roshan gives a glimpse of his inspiring physical transformation to cheer up fans

Everyone is aware of Hrithik Roshan's tough journey and the injuries that he has had over the years but that doesn't stop our superstar from challenging himself and pushing him to thrive more, which can be seen in the video he has put out on his social media. The actor took to his social media and shared an inspiring documentation of his transformation from Anand Kumar of Super 30 to Kabir from WAR. The actor took to his social media account to release a video of what went into the making of Kabir and its galvanizing.

He wrote, "To the Kabir in all of us. Don't forget to thrive while you survive. Enjoy it all. The good, the bad. Juice everything out.". E.V.E.R.Y.T.H.I.N.G. @hrxbrand #keepgoing #turnitupwithHrx (sic)."

Amidst this lockdown, nothing can be more inspiring than this powerful video that imparts a efficacious message of "Keep Going". Hrithik's journey has been tough but his determination and resilience is what helps him take up the challenge.

Transforming into Kabir from Humpty Dumpty as he calls himself in the video, was not an easy task. Hrithik endured a rather tough, dedicated and focused training schedule. He has time and again proven that he gives his 200 percent for getting the crux of the character right and the end result is beyond imaginary.

Hrithik had a phenomenal 2019 with War and Super 30, with War being the biggest grosses of 2019 and Kabir is one of his most loved characters.

