Coronavirus scare: Indian Navy Aircraft collects 60,000 face masks for Goa Health Workers

The facemasks were brought from Delhi to offset the shortfall in Goa

A shipment of 60,000 face masks ordered by Indian Medical Association, Goa to offset the shortfall in Goa was stuck at Delhi as trucks could not proceed further in the current situation of lockdown.

A request for facilitating transportation of the masks to Goa was made by the President, Indian Medical Association to the Indian Navy at Goa.



The aircraft arrived in Goa with 60,000 face mask for health workers

Accordingly, an Ilyushin 38SD (IL-38), a Long Range Maritime Reconnaisence Aircraft of the Indian Navy, was promptly readied to depart INS Hansa for Palam Airport, New Delhi on 27 Mar 2020. The collection of the items at Delhi was coordinated by Air Force Station Palam and the aircraft returned to Goa with the masks on the same day.

