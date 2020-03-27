Coronavirus scare: Indo-Canadian MP who returned to nursing tests positive for COVID-19

Indo-Canadian politician Kamal Khera, who is a Member of Parliament from Brampton West on Thursday took to social media and informed her followers that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Khera has become the first Canadian member of Parliament to test positive for the virus.

A personal update from me. Thank you all for your support. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GoJKKRjKcZ — Kamal Khera (@KamalKheraLib) March 25, 2020

The 31-year-old MP from Brampton West in her post said that she tested herself for coronavirus after she developed flu like symptoms when she was at home. She tested herself for the novel coronavirus at the Peel Memorial Hospital in the Greater Toronto Area and her results came positive. While sharing the news with her followers, Khera wrote: A personal update from me. Thank you all for your support.

Besides being an MP, Khera is also a parliamentary secretary in Justin Trudeau’s Government. According to her Instagram bio, Khera is a registered nurse. A few days ago when the deadly virus hit Canada, Khera joined her profession back when the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario reached out to former members to help in order to fight the spread of coronavirus.

In response to @RNAO's call to action, I registered to help ease the nurse shortage during #COVID19. As a RN there couldn't be a more important time to give back to my community.



This support can significantly reduce wait times. @canadanurses sign up here: #StepUpAndBeSmart https://t.co/kkTmrtbrC5 — Kamal Khera (@KamalKheraLib) March 17, 2020

Nearly a week ago, Khera had "registered to help ease the nurse shortage." At the time, she tweeted, "As a RN there couldn't be a more important time to give back to my community."

Take care of yourself, Kamal. We’re all thinking of you - and hoping you get well soon. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 25, 2020

As soon as Khera revealed the news of she being tested positive for coronavirus, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to her post and offered words of solace to Khera. He said, "Take care of yourself, Kamal. We're all thinking of you - and hoping you get well soon.

The Canadian PM has been in self-isolation as his wife Sophie Gregoire had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

